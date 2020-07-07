Guadalupe Torres

May 28, 1928 - June 25, 2020 Guadalupe "Lupe" Silva Torres passed peacefully in her home on June 25, 2020 surrounded with her family at the age of 92. She was born in Orange, CA but when her mother took ill with TB, she left to Mexico with her mother and she was placed in a girls Catholic school at the age of six. Her mother succumbed and there she stayed for ten years. Lupe came back to San Pedro in 1945 reunited with her brother Ruben. At 17 she began work at a cannery on Terminal Island, where she met the mother of her future husband, Manuel Torres. The two married in 1947 and built a large and loving family. She will be remembered for her many stories and her wonderful cooking. Guadalupe's private viewing will take place in limited attendance at Green Hills Chapel on July 7th, from 5-8 p.m. Please sign the guestbook at the Green Hills Website.





