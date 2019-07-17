Nov 12, 1930 - July 12, 2019 Guss Anastasio Barks, Jr. passed away calmly, surrounded by family, on Friday July 12, 2019 at age 88. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mabel Louise Barks; his children Morris (Peggy) Barks, Rebecca (Fred) Valencia, and Helen Senechal; his grandchildren Sam (Penelope) Valencia, Matthew Valencia, Andrea Valencia, Farah Kent, and Natalie Senechal; and his great-grandchildren Daniel (Jasmine) Valencia, and Ashley Valencia. Guss was a Sergeant in the Korean War and will be remembered as an honorable war veteran. He obtained an AA degree in Mechanics from El Camino College, teaching adult school for 30 years, influencing many. Guss was an avid reader of the Daily Breeze, loved drag-racing, and enjoyed politics. His sense of humor, kind heart, and good-standing in the South Bay community will be sorely missed. We all enjoyed his presence throughout our lives. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at Rice Mortuary in Torrance, CA from 7-10pm with the Trisagion at 7:30pm. The Service will be held at St. Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church in Redondo Beach on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11am with the Mercy Meal to follow. Private burial will take place at Riverside National Cemetery. Please go to Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute. Published in Daily Breeze on July 17, 2019