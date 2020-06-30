06/15/1927 - 06/18/2020 Hannah Fumiko Sato-Sugitani passed away on June 18, 2020, just three days after her 93rd birthday. She was born on June15, 1927 in Loomis, California. She was predeceased by Father Teruichi Nishimoto and Mother Yaeko Nishimoto. Also by older siblings Julius Nishimoto and Alice Nishimoto. The family was interned at Rohwer, Arkansas during the war and later owned an orchard in Penryn, Ca back in the 1950's. She married Lloyd Sato in 1946 and started an Egg Ranch. Lloyd passed away in 1980. She later met Shig Sugitani and married in 1989. Shig passed in 2001.She is survived by her four children: Stan Sato, Phyllis Tom, Mark Sato, and Terry Sato. Also, her seven grandchildren: Danielle Sato, Aaron Sato, Ryan Sato, Jason Sato, Shane Sato, Tyler Sato, and Nicholas Sato. Nieces and nephews included: Gerri Kariya Bottger,Debby Ozawa, Gloria Oe,Diane Nishimoto, Larry Sato, Stephen Nishimoto, Ronnie Nishimoto, Jerry Nishimoto, and Diane Nishimoto. Hannah was hard working and full of life. She enjoyed line dancing, ballroom dancing, Japanese ondo dancing, gardening, traveling, fishing,pine nut hunting, and attending LA Dodger baseball games. She will be truly missed by all who knew with her "trademark" flower in her hair and engaging smile.





