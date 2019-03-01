|
Harold "Hal" Croyts, 98 Hal Croyts, loved and admired by family and friends, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019.
A 26-year Air Force veteran, Hal served in World War II and Korea. He received the Legion of Merit medal for distinguishing himself in the performance of outstanding contributions to the development of the Lunar Module while assigned to NASA.
Hal served on the Lomita City Council for four terms after serving on the Parks and Recreation and Planning Commissions. As a council member he was proud to represent the City as president of the California Contract Cities Association and also the League of California Cities Association. In addition he was involved in many civic, service, educational, and governmental organizations. He served as president of Lomita Sister City Association, Lomita Historical Society, Friends of the Lomita Library, Lomita-Harbor City Kiwanis Club, Narbonne PTSA and Gateway Council PTSA.
After retirement, Hal and his wife Linda enjoyed 15 years of RV traveling in the US and Canada. His hobbies included sailing with the Navy Yacht Cub and participating in the ham radio activities of the SouthBay Amateur Radio Club and the Palos Verdes Amateur Radio Club.
He is survived by his wife, Linda and 6 children, Ron, Jim, Gary, Cindy, Randy, and Candie; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Travis, David, Chelsea, Eric, Cole, Sarah, Jennifer, Taylor, and Jace; and 5 great—grandchildren, Sophia, Phoenix, Ezekiel, Ella, and Declan.
Military Honors Memorial Service will be at Riverside National Cemetary on Tuesday, March 5 at 1:30 PM. Anyone wishing to attend should arrive at the main gate on 22495 Van Buren Blvd. by 1:00pm. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019