A very special man went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 31 years; two sons, Ron and Paul; five grandchildren; one niece, three nephews and three great granddaughters. He loved his family! Dr. Dorin was a solo family practice physician for 50 years in Torrance, retired and volunteered for seven years at the San Pedro Free Clinic. In addition, he cared for over 300 seniors and delivered 3,000 babies. He was also one of the greatest generation serving in the Army, attached to the Air Corps. A private family service was held at Green Hills on Saturday, May 11, 2019. A memorial will be announced at a later time.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 24, 2019