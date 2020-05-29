April 17, 1934 - May 23, 2020 Harriett Sherwood of Hillsboro, Oregon, former resident of Torrance, passed away on May 23, 2020, she was 86. Harriett was an active member of First Christian Church of Torrance till her move to Oregon in 2004. She was very active in the Meals On Wheels organization. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband Thomas Sherwood in 1990. Harriett is survived by her children, Tom Sherwood (Karen) of Yamhill, Oregon, Cindy Sherwood Shodall (Jerry) of Redondo Beach and Mike Sherwood of Corvallis, Oregon. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Harriett will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Green Hills Memorial Park.





