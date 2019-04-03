|
06/07/1913 - 03/26/2019 Harry Gilmore Hall was born June 7, 1913 in San Pedro, California to Christina and Charles Hall. Left this world to join an Angelical Orchestra on March 26, 2019. Preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers, first wife, Muzelle Davis Hall of 25 years and second wife, Eda Oberg Hall of 25 years. Harry was known and loved by many in his hometown San Pedro, where he was a lifetime resident. You may have seen him play violin at the First United Methodist Church, the Harbor Terrace Retirement Community, or watched as he joined in with his fiddle on a Friday night at the local English Pub, The Whale and Ale. Many are fortunate to have listened to him not only play music but enjoy his stories that are as old as him. He was an institution in this town and named a Living Treasure in 2013.Harry attended Barton Hill and Bandini elementary schools. He then attended San Pedro High School where he served as humor editor for the school newspaper the Fore n Aft, a member of the debate team and was elected and served as student Body President in 1930. He graduated with the winter class of 1931. His musical career began at 9 years old when his parents signed him up for violin lessons through a traveling salesman. Upon completion of one year worth of lessons, the loaned violin became his. He became an exceptional violinist and gave recitals and entertained frequently beginning at a young age. It was when he was in high school ,he decided to make music his career. In 1932, he began teaching students to play the violin, viola and guitar. He became a member of the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra and the South Bay Symphony Orchestra. In 1943, Harry joined the Navy and was assigned to the Seabees. He played in Naval bands and became a member of the Navy's Admiral's Orchestra. After his service in the Navy he became a faculty member of the National Institute of Music and Art. In 1948, he was thrilled to be a conductor of over 2,000 violin students at The Hollywood Bowl. In 1950, he accepted a job with Vines music in San Pedro where he ran the studio for the next 20 years. He studied at the Los Angeles Conservatory of Music, becoming an instructor for their program at Compton College, and was very involved with the musical advancement and activities in his community. Up until his passing ,he remain a member of the AFL-CIO American Federation of Musicians Local 47. In 1985, he retired from the professional limelight, playing background music for singers and movie scores. He performed his last professional gig with the Dorothy Hammill Ice Capades. He taught privately until 1995, bringing much joy not only to his students but great satisfaction to himself. He remained an entertainer preforming locally, at family gatherings, and Holidays. He is survived by several nieces and nephews including "his Guardian Angel" Teddy Lou Hale, who remained a constant devoted figure in his life. The memorial service will be held at Green Hills on April 19th at 11:30am, celebration of life will immediately follow at the Doubletree in San Pedro 1-4pm, he will be greatly missed. His words "Breathe in Breath Out" will echo in our minds forever.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 3, 2019