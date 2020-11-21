1/1
Harry Mahakian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan 5, 1925 - Nov 17, 2020 Harry Mahakian, a fifty-seven year resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family at his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 5, 1925 to John and Rose Maghakian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. In 1926, the family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he and his younger brothers, Jack and John Jr. enjoyed their childhood. Harry was a graduate of Rufus King High school and attended Iowa State University. In August of 1943, Harry enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. He served as a Petty Officer aboard the USS Endymion ARL-9 assigned to the U.S. operation in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in January of 1945. He married the love of his life, Rose, on June 27, 1948. They would enjoy almost sixty-five years of marriage until her passing on February 11, 2013. Harry was a successful, independent insurance agent. As the owner of Mahakian Insurance in Riviera Village, his career spanned over sixty years. Harry was a strong advocate for giving back to the community. He would often contribute to elementary, middle and high schools in the South Bay area. He was also a donor to Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance, the Armenian Church Youth Organization and other worthy causes. A proud member of the Greatest Generation, Harry lived a long and fulfilled life. All who knew him will miss his zest for living, his unwavering optimism, generosity and integrity. He will forever be remembered by family and friends as a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Harry is survived by daughters, Sari (Edmond) Vartanian of Redondo Beach, Dr. Jane Mahakian (John Boyajian) of San Clemente and Lauren Mahakian of Rancho Palos Verdes. He was the loving Grandfather of David and Lauren Vartanian, Adam Boyajian, Arianna Spiglanin and Erik Petrosyan. He was preceded in passing by his beloved daughter, Linda, who died in a tragic accident in 1962, and his brothers, Jack and John, Jr. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Armenian Church Sunday School, 4950 W. Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved