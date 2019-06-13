|
9/7/1933 - 6/5/2019 Harry Patrick Sayers, Jr., a 45-year resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 5, after a long struggle with Parkinson's. He was 85 years old. Harry was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the Army, served honorably, and then used the GI bill to attend a technical college in the morning while working for Trans World Airlines (TWA) in the afternoon, driving the food truck to and from the airplanes. After earning several licenses, he worked as an aircraft mechanic for TWA. He transferred to LAX where he continued flight school and obtained multiple pilots' licenses. He jumped at the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia and build aircraft maintenance bases. His big break came when he was selected by the King of Saudi Arabia to join the royal flight crew. Harry accompanied King Faisal on all of his travels as an all-round Mr. Fixit and problem solver. On one trip to Africa, after another plane had sheared off the wing of the King's Boeing 707, Harry, with the help of a few local guys, reattached the wing with make-shift parts including duct tape they had found in the local market, and they were able to fly home with no problems. All in all, Harry visited over 70 countries. Harry later moved back to California with his young family and continued working for TWA. He also bought a Cessna Cardinal, which allowed him to fly to small airports all over the South West to conduct airworthiness inspections for the FAA. Although Harry's passion for flying and airplanes drove his long career, his unconditional love for his family guided his life. He is survived by his wife Kari; son Thomas; daughters Angela and Caroline; grandchildren Kari, Helene, and Benjamin; as well as two brothers, a sister, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 14 , 2019 at 11:00AM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 26231 Silver Spur Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 13, 2019