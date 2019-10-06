|
February 9, 1935 - August 30, 2019 Helen-Jill Whitaker Barkley February 9, 1935 August 30, 2019 Jill was raised in Denver, Colorado, by Dr. Harry L. Christy Whitaker and Inez Spires Whitaker. Jill was a model and socialite in her youth. She graduated from Pine Manor College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and married Littleton C. ("Bark") Barkley Jr. in 1959. Jill and Bark moved to PVE in 1968, where they raised their two beautiful daughters, Christy and Amy. The family immediately jumped into civic life. They initiated a Supper Club, hosting legendary parties, as well as bridge clubs and mahjong lunches. Jill was a long-time member of Las Vecinas, where she served as president from 1989 to 1990. Jill was: a Girl Scout leader in PV, an instrumental leader in establishing Neighborhood Watch in PV, the founder of a welcoming 9-hole ladies' golf group at the PV Golf Club, and an active leader in early Red Hat clubs who eventually became the YaYas and Babes. Jill was an active Christian in the Neighborhood Church for over forty years. She served on many boards and was surprised to receive the church's "Good Shepherd Award" in 2012. Her active participation included: liaison and organizer of the pictorial church directory, President of the Women's Fellowship, Chairman of Yule Parlor Parade homes tour and often overseeing the annual Maundy Thursday celebration. She passed away gently to be with her beloved Bark. Jill was predeceased by her older sister, Barbara Anne Smith, and her younger brother, Harry L. Christy Whitaker. She is survived by her daughters Christy Barkley-Fisher and Amy Barkley Morris, Amy's husband Matt Morris, three grandchildren, and one great grandson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Jill's memory to at .
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 6, 2019