February 24, 1960 - April 27, 2019 Dearest family and friends, we lost a beautiful strong mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend last Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 but, God has gained the best angel he could ever ask for... Our mother was so loving and giving. She would do just about anything to help a family member or friend and never expect anything in return. She was an amazing cook! Scratch that! She was the best cook in the world.. Thanksgiving will never be the same for us without her. She was a total super woman. A very hard worker.. She was one of the first women to get in the ILWU, also was one of the first women to become an iron worker. She was a woman of God and had all her children go to Catholic school, raise us in faith and she herself had great faith like no other. She was the life of the party and even though she is a woman of God she liked to have her wine and have a great time with all her family and friends! And man was she ever so beautiful. Our hearts will never be the same and we will miss her forever. She is predeceased by her parents, Mary and Frank Kripal; siblings, Johnny, Frankie, Vincent, and Louise Kripal. She is survived by her husband, Manny Ortega; former husband, Dennis Jones; daughters, Mary and Montana; sons, Dennis and Greg; sister, Toni Webster; grandchildren, Mia, Felene, Gavin, Hailee, Autumn, Jack, Rylan, Emma, and Juliet. Services Monday, May 6, 2019, viewing and Rosary 6:30-9pm at St. Peters & Paul Church in Wilmington, corner of Opp and Lagoon. Mass Tuesday, May 7, 209, 10am at same Church with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach. Reception to follow at 1pm at ILWU Memorial Hall on Fries & C Street in Wilmington.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 4, 2019