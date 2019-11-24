|
This kind, strong, loving, smart, heart of our family passed away on November 12 surrounded by the love of her multi-generational family. Helen was known for her ready and contagious laugh, wit, patience, compassion and unquestioned love for her family. Not to mention pie baker extraordinare, tomato grower par excellence, animal cake designer and the best Mom that four kids, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren could ever have. Helen was a proud Nebraskan, raised in Ceresco, and steadfastly maintained her membership in the Ceresco chapter of Eastern Star for over 70 years. Working in Lincoln for Mutual of Omaha after business college, she soon caught the eye of returning war veteran John Brand of Lincoln. Married in 1950, their life together spanned 58 years, four children in five years and nine cross country moves before settling in Arcadia California in 1976. After John's passing in 2008, Helen moved to Hermosa Beach to be closer to her children. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Hermosa Beach and her earlier caregivers for the love and support extended to Helen in her later years. Ask any one of them, it was easy to do. Visitation (9:00am) and service (10:30am) at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions Rice Center in Torrance, California on Friday, November 29.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 24, 2019