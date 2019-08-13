|
|
4/1/1928 - 8/5/2019 Helen Raich Lang, 91, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, loving wife of 54 years to the late Dr.Joseph J. Lang, entered into Eternal Rest on Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born April 1, 1928, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Marinkovich) Raich. Helen graduated from San Pedro High School, Class of 1946 and received her B.A. from Los Angeles State College. Helen furthered her education and received her M.S. in Psychology from Michigan State University. Helen traveled extensively with her husband and sisters, seeing many of the great wonders of the world. She enjoyed tennis and skiing, and prided herself especially on staying active in her later years. Her constant thirst for knowledge and understanding of the world led her to continue educational pursuits throughout her life. Helen retired from AT&T in Andover, MA, in 1984 as Director of Human Resources. Upon their retirement, Helen and Joe moved to LaJolla, CA. After Joe's passing, she relocated to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, where she lived the remainder of her life close to her sisters. Helen is preceded in death by her only son, Robert S. Lang. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Christine Lang, Atkinson, NH; two sisters, Mary Raich-Roupoli and Lucille Brickner-Pophoff, both of San Pedro, CA; five grandchildren: Robert Lang, Jr. (Melissa) of Windsor Locks, CT; Julianne Lang Thomas (Mark) of Charlotte, NC; Daniel Lang (Ashley) of Belmont, MA; Kaitlyn Lang Cecala (Tristan) of Quincy, MA; and Elizabeth Lang of Boston, MA; five great grand children, Chase, Connor, Jake, Anna and Cooper and many close nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Helen's family would like to thank her close friends and the staff at Belmont Village in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Helen lived for the last two and a half years; and the staff at Torrance Memorial Hospital, who cared for Helen and her family with dedication and compassion. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 13, 2019