Nov. 27, 1931 - Dec. 27, 2019 Helen Ursich, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on November 27, 1931 in Monterey, California to parents, John and Kristina Jonkov. At a young age Helen and her family moved to San Pedro. She attended Bandini Elementary Street School and graduated from San Pedro High School. Helen met her soon to be husband, Mitchell Nick Ursich and they married in April 1950. Helen worked at several businesses in San Pedro. She was a volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro, and was an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Neal) DiBernardo, granddaughter, Christina, grandson, Nicholas (Johana), great-grandson Vincent J. DiBernardo. She is survived by her sister, Jeannie Sprenger and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell, her two parents, and brother in law, Charles Sprenger. Funeral mass and rosary will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, on Tuesday, January 7th at 11:15 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the Mass at 10:45 a.m. in the vestibule of the Church. Interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers , Helen respectfully requested donations to be made through memorial pledges, and mailed to either Mary Star of the Sea Elementary School, 717 S. Cabrillo, Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731 or to Mary Star of the Sea High School, 2500 N. Taper Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731 to continue the Catholic Faith and education to students at both schools. Please sign the guestbooks at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 3, 2020