1/18/1931 - 11/13/2019 Helen Jean Wilde of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Born January 18th, 1931 in Devon, England and died November 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, James Paul Wilde. She is survived by two children, Alison Joy Jump of Leawood, KS and Ashley Paul Wilde of Manhattan Beach, CA and a sister, Pearl Summers of Exeter, England. She has 3 grandchildren, Michelle Joy Senne of Redondo Beach, Maxwell James Wilde and Gavin Paul Wilde of Manhattan Beach. "Jean" Wilde attended Exeter College in Devon, England and graduated with a teaching degree in 1951. She was a member of Ottery St. Mary parish in Honiton, Devon. She met her husband, James Paul Wilde of London, England in high school as he was a "new student". He had been evacuated from London, due to the bombing, to the beautiful countryside of Devon and enrolled in the rural school. After he graduated from London University; they married in 1953. They lived in England and then emigrated to Montreal, Canada where both of their children were born. Jean taught primary school in Montreal. James was an electrical engineer. In 1965 they moved to The Hague, Netherlands and spent several years there enjoying the Dutch casual lifestyle and attending elaborate cocktail parties as the social scene was thriving during that time and this was a bold new adventure. In 1967 an opportunity in the USA was calling and they immigrated to the USA through the Port of Boston. They lived in Washington, DC and bought a house and 2 cars for the first time. Jean had her own car! In 1969 the paradise of Southern California became a reality since a job for James was available working in the busy Space Program in Los Angeles, CA. They bought a house with a view; which she loved in Rancho Palos Verdes and settled into Jeans' "paradise" neighborhood. Jean was very active in the social activities of the PTA, girl scouts and the local tennis club. She played tennis regularly and was a member of Ernie Howlett Tennis Club. She bowled with a women's league and liked to walk on the beach and collect seashells. She played bridge in several groups, attended local theatre and ballet performances and took aerobic dance classes until she was in her 80's. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved sewing fancy dresses and also knitting. She played the piano and loved listening to classical music. She loved the arts and was a generous supporter of the Palos Verdes Art Center. Her passion for travel took her to destinations she never dreamed of as a child. Hawaii, Trinidad, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Egypt and China were some of her memorable trips. She will be deeply missed; but now joins her husband again in Heaven. May she Rest in Peace. Donations in remembrance should be made please to the South Coast Botanic Gardens in Palos Verdes, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 22, 2019