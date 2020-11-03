May 19, 1944 - Oct. 22, 2020 Helge Kristian Bergan of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Helge was born in Sandefjord, Norway on May 19, 1944 to Erling and Kristine Bergan. After graduating from Gymnasium in his hometown he moved to Vienna, Austria to study business at Vienna university of Economics and Business (WU) and then transferred to California and graduated from Fresno State College, California in 1969 with an MBA. While in Fresno, he met his wife Toshie who also attended college there. They were married in November 1970 and have since made their home in Rancho Palos Verdes. Helge's career has been in the health insurance business. He was a member of Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing bridge and learned much from his wife. Helge was very proud of his Norwegian roots and an active person in the Norwegian/Scandinavian communities in Los Angeles. He was former President of the famous Norwegian Fish Club at Nansen Field in Palos Verdes. He will be remembered as a positive, social and outgoing Viking who loved being with his family and friends. On his annual trips to Norway he always reserved time to see his old childhood friends and schoolmates. With saddened heart here is our farewell toast to you Helge, "SKL" !!! Since Helge was a big supporter of the Norwegian Seamen's Church and also Nansen Field, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Helge's name to the Nordic Cup Golf in which all proceeds are split evenly between both organizations. You can donate on line https://www.nordiccup.org/
or by check, made out to Nordic Cup Gold, and send to P.O Box 1621, San Pedro CA 90733