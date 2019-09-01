|
Jul 23, 1943 - Aug 28, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Hellen Francis Andrews announces her passing on August 28, 2019 from complications after surgery at Little Company of Mary Hospital. Hellen, a resident of Torrance for 52 years, was born in Culver City California on July 23,1943 to Bill and Ellen (Williams) Daley. Hellen was a graduate of Hamilton High School, and upon graduation married her husband Woody Andrews, enjoying a loving relationship for 58 years. She was an accountant in the Retail Furniture industry. After her retirement she enjoyed having more time for family gatherings, shopping for others, dining with her many friends, and traveling with family and friends in the U.S., and most recently in May of this year to the British Isles. Hellen was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Ronnie. She will be forever remembered by her husband Woody, son Dwayne Andrews (Holly) of Lakewood California, and daughter Karen Goulet (Bernie) of Schererville Indiana, as well as her three beloved grandchildren Ashley Andrews, Zoey and Emma Goulet. She is also survived by two younger sisters, Judy Osborn and Dianne Lounsbury, nieces Nikki and Cody, nephews Jimson and Richard, three grandnieces Amelia, Mesa, and Morgan, and six grandnephews Ayden, Daniel, Samuel, James, Levi, and Evan. The Memorial Service for Hellen will take place at Rice Mortuary Center, 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance 90503 on Wednesday September 4, 2019. A viewing will begin at 11:30am, followed by the service at 12:30pm. Burial will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275. The family will be hosting a casual reception at Rice Mortuary later that afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00pm.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 1, 2019