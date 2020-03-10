Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Souls Mortuary
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Garcia Obituary
Henry Garcia, 59 year resident of Wilmington passed away Februrary 28, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born August 14, 1955 in Long Beach. He was a Longshoreman (ILWU 13) for 36 years, retiring in 2017. He loved music, the Raiders, Dodgers, traveling and his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Laura Gardea-Garcia; daughter, Lisa Vital (Tony); son, Rick (Cristianne); sister, Lydia Levinsky (Robert); grandchildren: Cecilee, Nicholas, Anissa, Sofia and Olivia; great grandchildren, Frank and Henry. Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 7-9pm and Mass on Friday, March 13 at 10:30am, both at Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro, with burial immediately following at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach. The family wishes to thank many family, friends and ILWU brothers and sisters who continue to send love and prayers.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of All Souls Mortuary
Download Now