|
|
Henry Garcia, 59 year resident of Wilmington passed away February 28, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born August 14, 1955 in Long Beach. He was a Longshoreman (ILWU 13) for 36 years, retiring in 2017. He loved music, the Raiders, Dodgers, traveling and his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Laura Gardea-Garcia; daughter, Lisa Vital (Tony); son, Rick (Cristianne); sister, Lydia Levinsky (Robert); grandchildren: Cecilee, Nicholas, Anissa, Sofia and Olivia; great grandchildren, Frank and Henry. Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 7-9pm and Mass on Friday, March 13 at 10:30am, both at Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro, with burial immediately following at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach. The family wishes to thank many family, friends and ILWU brothers and sisters who continue to send love and prayers.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 10, 2020