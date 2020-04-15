Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Dela Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Dela Cruz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Dela Cruz Obituary
Honolulu, Hawaii - March 21, 2020 Herbert "Kimo" Dela Cruz, 80, of Torrance, a retired corrections officer and beloved high school football coach throughout the South Bay, died on March 21. Herbert was born and raised in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Janet, sons Spencer, Eric, John, Dennis, Troy, Gary, Craig, and daughters Debbie and Aleta, brothers Eddie, Hymie and Ricky Cortez, sisters Elsie Cullinan and Shirley and Linda Lor, as well as 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. When not coaching football, Hebert was an avid enthusiast of exercise, always staying active by taking daily walks with his wife Janet throughout their Southeast Torrance neighborhood. You could always catch Herbert in the yard, always handing out fresh plumerias to the neighbors who'd walk by while he was gardening. When not outdoors he loved to spend time cooking for family and friends and was known for his legendary Hawaiian BBQ feasts. Herbert was and forever will be an unforgettable man. A family celebration of Herberts life will be made in the near future. The family requests aloha attire. Service to be announced in the near future
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -