|
|
Honolulu, Hawaii - March 21, 2020 Herbert "Kimo" Dela Cruz, 80, of Torrance, a retired corrections officer and beloved high school football coach throughout the South Bay, died on March 21. Herbert was born and raised in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Janet, sons Spencer, Eric, John, Dennis, Troy, Gary, Craig, and daughters Debbie and Aleta, brothers Eddie, Hymie and Ricky Cortez, sisters Elsie Cullinan and Shirley and Linda Lor, as well as 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. When not coaching football, Hebert was an avid enthusiast of exercise, always staying active by taking daily walks with his wife Janet throughout their Southeast Torrance neighborhood. You could always catch Herbert in the yard, always handing out fresh plumerias to the neighbors who'd walk by while he was gardening. When not outdoors he loved to spend time cooking for family and friends and was known for his legendary Hawaiian BBQ feasts. Herbert was and forever will be an unforgettable man. A family celebration of Herberts life will be made in the near future. The family requests aloha attire. Service to be announced in the near future
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 15, 2020