Herbert Lawrence Bass, also known as Sam Bass or "Larny," as his family called him. He grew up in Manhanttan Beach where he attended American Martyrs Catholic Schools and Mira Costa High School along with his two sisters, Janet I. Wallace and Francie Sanchez and his brother, John Carter. Sam learned construction from his father who ran the family business. He helped remodel Redondo Beach pier. With his passion for fishing, in the eighties, he caught the largest Mako shark in the South Bay and retained that record for 10 years. He passed away taking with him the record of catching a Mako shark by himself. Growing up, he was a boy scout and a patrol leader. Since childhood, Larny "Sam" had a great love of snakes. He built huge display cabinets for all to enjoy them at close range then he would release the snakes into the wild. He frequently traveled to Mexico with his fishing buddies. There he met, and later married the love of his life, Lourdes "Lulu". For 18 years they divided their time between fishing in Teacapan, Mexico and working in Lomita. Sam loved to teach children about nature and fishing, to have respect for life and to love all animals, flora and fauna, too. He was gentle with children though demanding, but always epic, jovial, caring and generous. "Sam" Larny never lost his sense of fun, never missed a chance to laugh, never failed to listen to the little things we had to say. He was always proud of us, always encouraging -- a truly impressive man. Such a man was Herbert Lawrence Bass "Sam Bass." A strong man, a source of strength, a guide of independence. This is how I remember him and his crushing handshake. A truly impressive man. "Sam" Larny turned 80 on August 27, 2019. After a short bout of cancer, on September 11, 2019 "Sam Bass" Larny passed away at home as he wished, nursed by his devoted wife, Lourdes, holding hands. May he rest in peace!
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 30, 2019