It is with great sadness that we share the news of Homer's passing. Homer was born in Gresham, Oregon on May 15, 1928 to Hayden Hobart Hiatt Sr. and Ruth Wilhemina Nystrom. The Hiatts migrated to Los Angeles where Homer learned entrepreneurship by working in his family's numerous businesses most notably, Hiatt Furniture, which was in business for over 80 years. His celebrated work ethic was ingrained in him at an early age by his father. Homer successfully carried on the family business tradition and later passed it on to his sons and grandsons. He attended Pepperdine University and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. In 1965, he settled down in his home in Palos Verdes, where he raised his six loving children: Holly Heather, Hans Henri, Wayne William, Darrell Douglas, Heidi Susanne, and Erica Lynn. He had thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Homer is also survived by Stella Hiatt (matriarch of Crystal Cove) widow to "Babe" Hiatt, Homer's special friend and only brother. Homer was kind and loving to his family and friends. He did whatever he could to help his family and those he cared about. He loved USC football, the LA Lakers (especially Jerry West and Elgin Baylor), the Dodgers, the LA Galaxy, Nascar racing, and to have an occasional "belt" with family and friends. His children have fond memories of water skiing at Lake Powell, exploring Catalina, and snow skiing in Big Bear, where the Hiatts were stockholders in the Gold Mine Ski Resort. He was a great conversationalist and could have a good time talking about any subject - politics, sports, world events, business, the economy, the military - you name it! We lost a good man. We will miss his kind way and his welcoming attitude. We love you, Homer, and will never forget you.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2019