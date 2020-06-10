Hortensia Campos-Madrigal
Hortensia Campos-Madrigal, 86, formerly of Wilmington, CA, died on June 1, 2020 at Dignity Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield. Hortensia was born April 26, 1934 in Michoacan, MX. Hortensia is survived by her husband, Jesus; 7 children; Arturo Madrigal, Armando (Rebecca) Madrigal, Irene DeReza, Guillermo (Renee), Octavio Madrigal, Maggie (Ben) Fukuda, and Rosana (Patrick) Kinsella, 19 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Her Parents, her 10 Siblings, and 1 Grandchild preceded her in death. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 10, 2020.
