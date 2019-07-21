|
May 31, 1933 - March 15, 2019 Howard David "Dave" Taylor Jr. passed away March 15th 2019 at Torrance Memorial Hospital. He was born to Howard and Dorothy Taylor on May 31st 1933 and grew up in Los Angeles, California. He attended Midland School in Los Olivos California and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Occidental College in Eagle Rock where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a house leader in intra-fraternity singing competitions. He later earned his masters degree in psychology from San Jose State University. Dave had a wide variety of sporting pursuits and interests. He was an avid soccer player in high school and college and later played tennis into his 60's. He loved to ski and had a profound fondness for the Eastern Sierra Nevada where he spent several summers as a counselor at Gold Arrow Camp. Dave was also a private pilot and flight instructor at Peninsula Aviation and flew for the Civil Air Patrol in Colorado. Most recently his love for singing continued as a proud member of a local barbershop quartet and The South Bay Coastliners. Dave's career began in aerospace with Boeing and ended in software engineering with Sysmark, a company he founded and ran for 28 years. Dave loved European travel particularly to France and Italy where he could sample local wines and cuisine. He was an ardent volleyball fan, UCLA Bruin supporter and an avid reader. Dave is survived by his wife Annette, daughter Lesley (Kevin), son David (Brenda) and his four grandchildren, Nathan, Calissa, Kylie and Sheridan.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 21, 2019