Los Angeles, CA - Torrance, CA Howard "Ted" Henry, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2019. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Barbara; his daughter, Stacy; his grandsons Daniel and Sam and their parents Pat and Jodi Donahue. Born and raised in Los Angeles, the son of Cecil and Caroline Henry, he was a lifelong resident of Los Angeles County. After graduating from Los Angeles High School in 1955, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He then attended Cal State Los Angeles, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in History and Art. After graduation, Ted became a teacher at Narbonne High School. He later became the coordinator for the detention program. After retirement, Ted developed a passion for motorcycle restoration, Ducatis in particular. Per Ted's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 7, 2019