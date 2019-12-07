Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Ted" Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Ted" Henry Obituary
Los Angeles, CA - Torrance, CA Howard "Ted" Henry, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2019. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Barbara; his daughter, Stacy; his grandsons Daniel and Sam and their parents Pat and Jodi Donahue. Born and raised in Los Angeles, the son of Cecil and Caroline Henry, he was a lifelong resident of Los Angeles County. After graduating from Los Angeles High School in 1955, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He then attended Cal State Los Angeles, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in History and Art. After graduation, Ted became a teacher at Narbonne High School. He later became the coordinator for the detention program. After retirement, Ted developed a passion for motorcycle restoration, Ducatis in particular. Per Ted's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -