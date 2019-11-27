|
September 11, 1927 - November 17, 2019 Hugh Albert O'Brien, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 92 in Torrance. Born in the Bronx in 1927, former Manhattan Beach Police Department Chief O'Brien led an exceptional life. Chief O'Brien began his service to his country at the age of 17 by joining the US Merchant Marines. He served on merchant ships and was in the Pacific during WWII and was involved in the U.S. invasion of Okinawa (one of the largest invasions of the war). After the end of WWII, he signed up with the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1950, he was called back into action with the U.S. Marine Corps First Marine Division in Korea. He participated in the invasion of Inchon Harbor, the capture of Seoul, was part of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, and the evacuation of Hamhung, North Korea. He was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat. He started his law enforcement career with El Segundo Police Department in 1953 and transferred to MBPD in 1954. During his tenure with MBPD, he became an expert in Juvenile law. O'Brien worked his way through the ranks and was appointed Chief in 1974. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class #75. Chief O'Brien retired in 1980 to become the Director of Security for Hughes Aircraft in El Segundo. After retiring from Hughes, he was lucky enough to enjoy traveling the world with his wife of 62 years, Michelle. A very humble, genuine person, Hugh's favorite past-time was spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Timothy O'Brien and his brother, Harry O'Brien and sister Patricia Kiefer. He is survived by his wife Michelle and three children, Erin Preston-Murin, Daniel O'Brien, and Michael O'Brien. He has five grandchildren: Ryan Preston, Shannon Rohe, Kelly O'Brien, Kaitlyn O'Brien, and Kathleen O'Brien. He is also survived by three great grandchildren: Scout Preston, Wyatt Rohe and Hunter Rohe. He will be greatly missed. Services are scheduled for Monday December 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 415 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach with a reception to follow at the Redondo Beach Elks Club, 315 Esplanade, Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 27, 2019