April 5th 1943 - March 17th 2019 Ian Alan Bardin was born on April 5, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to his Minnesotan transplant parents Anne & Archie Bardin. Ian grew up in Beverlywood and attended Hamilton High School. Ian obtained a Bachelors degree from UC Santa Barbara and went on to law school at UCLA. Ian happily spent his life following his passions of sailing, basketball, law, camping, and being with his family and friends. Ian is survived by his wife, Donna Bardin, two children Tony Bardin (wife Julie) and Andrea Schainen (husband Daniel), grandchildren Claire, Cole, Tesla and Sariya, along with Ric Rushing, son-in law George Ashe, grandsons Kevin, Jordon and Kerry Ashe. And numerous cousins including Idy Klein, Bruce Fisher and Bob Sabes. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Ashes will be scattered at sea
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 23, 2019