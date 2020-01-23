|
Ines Williams passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 13, 2020. Born February 10, 1932 in Colombia, South America. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph Williams and shortly thereafter started her family. Proud Mother to Clifford, Rosemary, Sally, Agnes, Hazel and Cyrus. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 9. Preceded in death by husband and her loving sons, Cliff and Cyrus. Her absence leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her and she will be missed beyond words. Service Saturday, January 25 9:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mortuary
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 23, 2020