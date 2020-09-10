1/
Irene Fiege
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Fiege, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 98 on August 29, 2020. Irene was born on June 28, 1922, in Baltimore, MD. In 1943, she married Robert Fiege. Together they raised 5 children. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1960. Irene was an avid golfer, enjoying golf locally as well as on travels with her husband. She also loved playing bridge with her friends form the women's guild. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert; son, James; and daughter, Kathy. She is survived by her children, Irene, Robert, and William. Irene has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved