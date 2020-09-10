Irene Fiege, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 98 on August 29, 2020. Irene was born on June 28, 1922, in Baltimore, MD. In 1943, she married Robert Fiege. Together they raised 5 children. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1960. Irene was an avid golfer, enjoying golf locally as well as on travels with her husband. She also loved playing bridge with her friends form the women's guild. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert; son, James; and daughter, Kathy. She is survived by her children, Irene, Robert, and William. Irene has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store