Irene K. Crossley, a 42-year resident of Torrance CA, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019, in Torrance, CA. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Irene was 91 when she died. For over 54 years, Irene was a beloved member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church and held many roles at the church as a leader, philanthropist and educator. Irene was a graduate of Park High School, in Racine, Wisconsin. She started working at the young age of 16 and worked continuously until her retirement at the age of 69. She was always very proud of her work history and loved helping her family in this way. During her career she worked as a receptionist and clerical worker including a 27-year career at nationally-known beverage bottling and distribution company, Barton Brands. Irene enjoyed learning, history, and reading, particularly historical stories and romance novels. She loved playing board games and card games with family and friends. Her hobbies included baking, writing, painting and art. Irene was dedicated to her family and was most passionate about her beautiful and loving marriage to her (late) husband of 50 years, Howard, and to raising her two sweet daughters, Carolyn and Elaine. She was a dedicated steward of her time, talents and treasure at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church having served as Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Treasurer and President of Philoptochos (including Kids for Cancer). She also worked at the South Bay Greek Festival from 1964 - 2008, and together with her husband, Howard, she managed Pastry Booth from 1980 until 2008. Irene is survived by Carolyn Crossley and Elaine Wade (daughters), Ronnie Wade (son in law), Mary Angulatos (sister), Dr. Edward Angulatos (nephew) Irene Kosmetatos (sister in law) and Maria Kosmetatos (niece). She was preceded in death Howard Crossley (husband), Vasilios (Bill) Kosmetatos (father), Catherine Kosmetatos, (mother), Jerry Kosmetatos (brother) and George Angulatos (brother in law). A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at White and Day Center in Redondo Beach from 5:00 pm to 9:00 p.m. with the Trisagion (Memorial Service) at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the church. She will be laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. Visit www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in Daily Breeze on July 17, 2019