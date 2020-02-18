|
|
Irma Grace Massey was born October 13, 1940. She lived in Wilmington, CA most of her life. She went peacfully to the Lord on February 6, 2020. Irma is survived by her sister, Lupita (Dan Cardella) Massey; her children, Frank (Christine) Aguirre lll, Naomi (Victor Medina) Aguirre, and Dion (Ann Marie) Massey. Irma had a special bond with her granddaughter, Cheyenne (Jack Jack), and loved and cherished all of her other grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her legacy, (The fruit doesn't fall too far from the tree). She also had a sister bond with Willa May Sharp. A gravesite service will be held on February 20, 2020 at 11am at Wilmington Cemetery, 605 E. "O" St, Wilmington, CA 90744
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 18, 2020