Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Grace Massey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Grace Massey Obituary
Irma Grace Massey was born October 13, 1940. She lived in Wilmington, CA most of her life. She went peacfully to the Lord on February 6, 2020. Irma is survived by her sister, Lupita (Dan Cardella) Massey; her children, Frank (Christine) Aguirre lll, Naomi (Victor Medina) Aguirre, and Dion (Ann Marie) Massey. Irma had a special bond with her granddaughter, Cheyenne (Jack Jack), and loved and cherished all of her other grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her legacy, (The fruit doesn't fall too far from the tree). She also had a sister bond with Willa May Sharp. A gravesite service will be held on February 20, 2020 at 11am at Wilmington Cemetery, 605 E. "O" St, Wilmington, CA 90744
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -