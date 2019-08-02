|
6/13/1929 - 7/26/2019 Irma Rosenthal Remstein, beloved wife of the late Herbert Remstein and mother of Robert Remstein and Ellen Remstein McPhail, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 26th. She was 90 years old. Irma is remembered with love by her family and friends, including daughter-in-law Rebecca and granddaughter Eva, and son-in-law Ian and grandsons Alex and Adam. The funeral will be held at Green Hills Mortuary, 27501 S. Western Ave., in Rancho Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Irma's memory be made to Americans for the Arts.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019