1936 - 2020 It is with a heavy heart to announce that Isaac Palacios passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Survived by the love of his life and wife, Joyce; daughter, Christy (John); daughter, Lynda (Gary); son, David (Krista); 7 grandchildren (Kevin, Christopher, Paige, Alexa, Ashley, Courtney, and Jeremy), and 2 great grandchildren (Presley and Wylde). Isaac was born and raised in San Pedro. He enjoyed playing all sports, including gymnastics, football, and baseball at San Pedro High School. He was even named MVP in football and baseball. He then attended Harbor College where he studied and fell in love with Art. After college he became an iron worker of the local 433 - steel erector for 48 years. Some may remember him as the San Pedro High Point man, the hand-standing man in the 1955 movie Blackboard Jungle, or his work ethic, but we will all remember his big smile, extremely gentle heart, and devotion to his beautiful wife and family. A private service will be held, following a celebration to celebrate and share memories of Isaac's life, for more information call (562) 706-3536 or (310) 508-1562.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store