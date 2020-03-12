Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Mata Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel "Nani" Mata Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel "Nani" Mata Lopez Obituary
April 20, 1924 - March 1, 2020 Isabel Mata Lopez, 95, of San Pedro/ Wilmington, California ascended into heaven on March 1, 2020. Isabel was preceded in death by her sons, Martin, William and Eddie. She is survived by her children Anita, Ralph, Richard (Robyn), Danny and David (Diana), 22 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandkids. A Vigil Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30am at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
Download Now