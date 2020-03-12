|
April 20, 1924 - March 1, 2020 Isabel Mata Lopez, 95, of San Pedro/ Wilmington, California ascended into heaven on March 1, 2020. Isabel was preceded in death by her sons, Martin, William and Eddie. She is survived by her children Anita, Ralph, Richard (Robyn), Danny and David (Diana), 22 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandkids. A Vigil Service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30am at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 12, 2020