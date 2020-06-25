Ivan Govorcin
1939 - 2020
Ivan Govorcin
Aug. 22, 1939 - June 2, 2020

Ivan Govorcin passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in Fort Mohave, AZ. He was born to parents Santo and Nadalina Govorcin on the Island of Mali Iz in the Zadar Archipelago in the Croatian part of the Adriatic Sea. He fled to the United States in the late 1950's, where he became a citizen and joined the Army.

During his time in the Army, he earned the rank of Sergeant First Class and served for 30 years. He met and married his wife, Suzanne, shortly after coming to America. They lived most of their years in San Pedro, CA. After retiring from the Army, he lived the rest of his days in Fort Mohave, AZ.

Ivan is survived by his son, Johnny; his daughter, Debbie; grandson, Madison and his sister, Zorka. He was a very proud man and loved living his version of the American Dream: a family, a nice home, and a good job. His military career was honorable and he was awarded many certificates of merit and accomplishment over the years from both the Army and the National Guard.

Services will be held at 11:30am on Monday, June 29 in the Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western, RPV.

Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
