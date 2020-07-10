1/2
Ivanka Matura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivanka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
9/29/1933 - 7/3/2020 Ivanka Matura passed away peacefully with her family around her in the early evening of July 3, 2020. Ivanka was born in Konje Vrate, Croatia and was one of seven children. In 1958, she married her "Honey," Ante Matura, in Sibenik, and moved to San Pedro, California later that year. Ivanka and Ante started a family in 1960 with their daughter Darlene and two years later her son Frank and loved and cared for her niece Diane Haenny (Craig) as if she were her own daughter. To help provide for her family, Ivanka worked at Starkist Cannery for 24 years before becoming a homemaker. From 1998-2017 Ivanka looked forward to making the trip back to Croatia to spend time with family and old friends for the entire summer. Her pride and joy were her two granddaughters, Melissa and Madeline, who she loved to cook for and dance with. Ivanka was preceded in death by her husband, Ante, who passed away in 1995. She is survived by her son Frank (Penny) Matura and daughter Darlene Morgan; her granddaughters Melissa and Madeline Matura; her sisters Kate Grgas (Jerko) and Anka Krnic (Sime); and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Milena Lukic, Lilijana Dogan, Vezira Neimar, Sofija Jovanovic and We Care for Seniors Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved