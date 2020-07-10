9/29/1933 - 7/3/2020 Ivanka Matura passed away peacefully with her family around her in the early evening of July 3, 2020. Ivanka was born in Konje Vrate, Croatia and was one of seven children. In 1958, she married her "Honey," Ante Matura, in Sibenik, and moved to San Pedro, California later that year. Ivanka and Ante started a family in 1960 with their daughter Darlene and two years later her son Frank and loved and cared for her niece Diane Haenny (Craig) as if she were her own daughter. To help provide for her family, Ivanka worked at Starkist Cannery for 24 years before becoming a homemaker. From 1998-2017 Ivanka looked forward to making the trip back to Croatia to spend time with family and old friends for the entire summer. Her pride and joy were her two granddaughters, Melissa and Madeline, who she loved to cook for and dance with. Ivanka was preceded in death by her husband, Ante, who passed away in 1995. She is survived by her son Frank (Penny) Matura and daughter Darlene Morgan; her granddaughters Melissa and Madeline Matura; her sisters Kate Grgas (Jerko) and Anka Krnic (Sime); and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Milena Lukic, Lilijana Dogan, Vezira Neimar, Sofija Jovanovic and We Care for Seniors Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
