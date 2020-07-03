November 28, 1939 - June 16, 2020 Jack Bjazevich passed away on June 16, 2020. Jack was born on November 28, 1939 and was a lifetime resident of San Pedro, CA. He will be remembered for his love of vintage cars, hunting in Montana and listening to his favorite oldies and Croatian music. In 1964 Jack married his love Marilyn and they began to raise a family in San Pedro. Jack was a carpenter by trade before becoming a 42-year proud member of ILWU in Locals 13 and 63 before retiring as a Foreman with Local 94 in 2011. He is preceded in death by his parents Lukrija and Joseph, his brother Nick and brother-in-law Matt Petrasich. Jack was survived by his wife, Marilyn and their three children: Lisa (John) Caraveo, Joe (Michelle) Bjazevich, and Terri (Eric) Miguel. He was lovingly known as Nono to his six grandchildren: Johnny (Alix), Gabrielle, Nicolyne, Hunter, Milla and Harlow and two great grandchildren Lana and Anysia. He is also survived by his sister Cathe Petrasich and sister-in-law Yvonne Bjazevich and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Dalmatian-American Club of San Pedro. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on July 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store