Jack Byron Dalton Feb. 17, 1925 - Feb. 22, 2020 Jack Dalton has passed away in his family's home in Rancho Palos Verdes on February 22nd 2020 at the age of 95. Jack was born in Utah to Byron and Bessie Dalton. He graduated from San Pedro High School in 1938. Following graduation, Jack enlisted in the United States Army with the 8th Army Amphibious Brigade during World War II. Jack returned home and married his sweetheart Joyce Louise Dietrick in San Pedro, Ca. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. His love for cars led him to a career in car sales where he sold Buicks. Jack's hobbies were fishing, gardening and tinkering with cars. He is survived by his wife Joyce; His two children Rick Dalton and Therese Chavez (Mark). Three Grandchildren Mark Chavez (Desiree), Jacqueline Blazevic (Mark), Rachelle Berninger (Steven) and five Great Grandchildren Mason, Petra, Charlee, Ana and Marco Jack. His generation was known as the "Greatest Generation" shaped by the Great Depression and a primary participant in World War II. Jack was an extraordinary man and will be missed dearly by those who knew him. The viewing will be held at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th Street, San Pedro, Ca) on Thursday February 27th, 2020 at 5pm. Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park (27501 S. Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275). In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. "Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality." Emily Dickinson
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 26, 2020