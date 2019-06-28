|
Oct 2, 1939 - June 21, 2019 Jack Edward Fulkerson, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. Jack was born and raised in San Diego, the oldest by six minutes. He, his twin Gene and sister Barbara are fourth generation San Diegans. Their grandfather was the third white boy born in San Diego in 1871. Jack was a Boy Scout all through school and made Eagle in 1955. He graduated from Point Loma High School in 1957 and was in the Navy aboard a carrier from 1958 to 1962. He came home to Westchester, got his associate degree and started working at SDS in El Segundo. He mostly continued electrical work and retired from Northrop in 1997 and then Switch and Data in Los Angeles. His main joys were family, church, Knights of Columbus and helping others. He is survived by wife Barbara of 55 years, daughter Karen Davis and her seven children and ten grandchildren; daughter Charlene Clark (Laurence) and her four children; son Timothy and his two sons; his twin brother Gene, his wife Catherine and his two sons and their sister Barbara Paul and her son. He was a wonderful, gentle, giving person who will be missed by many. Services will be held at American Martyrs Church in Manhattan Beach on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 28, 2019