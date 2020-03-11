Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack McConnachie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack McConnachie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
05/14/1931 - 02/20/2020 Spending most of his life in San Pedro, our father worked in the Bunker Fuel industry as a Tankerman. He was a proud and involved member of the Inland Boatman's Union where he served on the Executive Board for many years and was on numerous negotiating committees. Our father was a waterman, He surfed and scuba dived from the 40s into his adulthood, loved fishing and trapped for lobsters for a time. He is survived by his oldest brother George, his younger brother Dale, his sister Carol, for children, Jack, Jim, Janie, and Jerry. He also has four step children, Tony, Nick, Lenore and George from his second wife Elaine, who he was married to for 47 years. She passed away January of last year. He married our mother, Arlene Sanderson, in 1957.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -