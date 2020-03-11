|
05/14/1931 - 02/20/2020 Spending most of his life in San Pedro, our father worked in the Bunker Fuel industry as a Tankerman. He was a proud and involved member of the Inland Boatman's Union where he served on the Executive Board for many years and was on numerous negotiating committees. Our father was a waterman, He surfed and scuba dived from the 40s into his adulthood, loved fishing and trapped for lobsters for a time. He is survived by his oldest brother George, his younger brother Dale, his sister Carol, for children, Jack, Jim, Janie, and Jerry. He also has four step children, Tony, Nick, Lenore and George from his second wife Elaine, who he was married to for 47 years. She passed away January of last year. He married our mother, Arlene Sanderson, in 1957.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 11, 2020