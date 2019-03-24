|
8/7/1934 - 3/18/19 Jack passed away on March 18 at the age of 84 with his sister Mary at his bed side with Tom & Susan Jerkovich. He was born in San Pedro where he went to Diana High, San Pedro High and Harbor College. He worked at the Immigration and Naturalization Service, Los Angeles (19 years). He was preceded in death by his father John Rudan, mother Nedi Jurjevich, step father Bert Jurjevich and sister Lucy Rudan. He is survived by sister Mary Rudan, cousins John Tipich, Andy Tipich, Josephine Nizetich. Graveside will be Wednesday, March 27 at 12:00PM at Green Hills Memorial Park, Pacifica First Floor.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 24, 2019