Jack Trull, 95, of Gardena, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 15, 1923. Growing up in Wichita, he lived with his grandmother on his mother's side. His parents and five siblings were a short drive away in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He went to Wichita East High School and when he was 15, he and his family relocated to Woodlake, California. In April 1943 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served with the 17th Airborne Division and was assigned to glider operations. He was in the Battle of the Bulge and then was deployed to Operation Varsity. He was discharged in January 1946 and returned to California after the war. He met his wife Betty while working at Goodyear Tire in Los Angeles. They were married on June 24, 1950. Jack and Betty traveled to many places. Jack had a great love of sports. He was a Deputy Sheriff with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for 27 years and retired in 1980. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, daughter, Linda Salmond, grandson, Joseph Lopez, and great grandson, Andrew Quintanar. He is survived by his daughters, Olivia Lopez (Joe) and Bonnie Trull, granddaughters, Andrea Salazar (Martin) and Nicole Fayette (Richard), five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 from 4:00pm unitl 8:00pm at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - McMillan Center in Gardena. The Service will be held at 10:00am on Friday April 19 at the same location followed by a reception until 1:00pm. Burial will be at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 14, 2019