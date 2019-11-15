|
|
Jacqueline (Noe) McAlister Jacqueline (Noe) McAlister of Redondo Beach, age 86, passed away November 12, 2019. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. Her sense of humor, feistiness and determination was a beacon of strength to those in her life. Jackie loved animals and jazz music and was known for her lemon cake. Her two daughters honor their mother as their true foundation. To her only grandchild Chloe, Grammy was her biggest supporter, her best friend and her partner in crime. We miss you dearly.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 15, 2019