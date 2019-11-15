Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline McAlister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline (Noe) McAlister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline (Noe) McAlister Obituary
Jacqueline (Noe) McAlister Jacqueline (Noe) McAlister of Redondo Beach, age 86, passed away November 12, 2019. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. Her sense of humor, feistiness and determination was a beacon of strength to those in her life. Jackie loved animals and jazz music and was known for her lemon cake. Her two daughters honor their mother as their true foundation. To her only grandchild Chloe, Grammy was her biggest supporter, her best friend and her partner in crime. We miss you dearly.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -