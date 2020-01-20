|
|
Remembering
Jahangir "John" Esteva
1954~2020
Jahangir "John" Esteva, 65, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Harbor UCLA Medical Center on January 16, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1954 to Hassan Esteva and Firozeh Torabi in Mamaqan, Iran.
John came to America in 1977 as a student and throughout his life, set to achieve his goals in building a very successful body shop, attaining multiple apartment buildings and beautiful properties. John was larger than life and his accomplishments harmonized his many wishes & aspirations.
Survivors include his son, Steven Esteva; his two brothers, Ali Esteva and Gollaam-Hossein Esteva; his sole sister, Sakineh Esteva; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends around the world.
A time of gathering will be held this Friday, January 24, 2020 and Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. The family will receive relatives & friends on Friday the 24th from 4PM to 8PM for viewing, as well as Saturday the 25th from 10:30AM for viewing along with burial services starting at 12:30PM. Reception to follow at Think Prime Restaurant in San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 20, 2020