Jahangir "John" Esteva

Jahangir "John" Esteva Obituary
Jahangir "John" Esteva Jahangir "John" Esteva, 65, passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 16, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1954 to Hassan Esteva and Firozeh Torabi in Mamaqan, Iran. He is survived by his son, Steven Esteva; two brothers, Ali Esteva and Gollaam-Hossein Esteva; his sole sister, Sakineh Esteva; and many other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-8pm and Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30 at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Burial will be held at 12:30 with a reception to follow at Think Prime Restaurant in San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 21, 2020
