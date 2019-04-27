12/22/1923 - 4/14/2019 James A. Soto 95 peacefully passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1923 in El Paso, Texas to Elpidio and Jesusita Soto. He was the third of eight children. A life long resident of the Harbor Area, he attended San Pedro High School. James was a WWII Veteran through his service as a Merchant Marine and receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1945 from the USCG after his discharge he returned to civilian life and continued his career with the Merchant Marines until retiring. He began his second career with ILWU Local 26 Security retiring at the age of 77. He was a charter member of the Sunshine Seniors Club and a charter member of the Harbor Lites Seniors he enjoyed traveling and dancing with his wife and club member. He will best be remembered for his easy-going personality and gentle smile. James was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was always called Dad by his daughter Ricki Jo. He was also known as Papa by his grandchildren and Jameo by his sons and daughters. He was truly loved and will be missed by all that knew him. James was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Hortencia (Ordey) Soto and his sons David Soto and Freddie Gutierrez. He is survived by his brother Ruben (Betty) Soto, children James (Ricki Jo) Soto, Danny (Gloria) Gutierrez, Billy (Mercy) Soto, Michael (Susan) Gutierrez, Laura Martinez, Sandra (Ron) Pamula. Grandchildren Joe (Erica) Soto, Michael (Christina) Soto, Andrea (Preston) Fry, Randy Birk, Paul (Rebecca) Flint, Michael (Kimberly) Gonzales, Gina (JB) Hoover, and Jamie Gutierrez, Great Grandchildren Zachary, Cryssa, Sydney, Delaney, Ryan, Colton, Samantha, Candice, Nick, Elizabeth, Giselle, Anthony, Joseph, Sernia and Emily. A visitation will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel on April 28, 2019, 4:30-8:30PM. Service will be held on April 29, 2019 at 11:30AM at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. James final resting place will be at Green Hills Memorial Park. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary