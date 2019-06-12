|
|
6/14/1940 - 6/6/2019 He is survived by his wife Lucille Braheem, two children Suzette Williams and Timothy Braheem, and three grandchildren Johanna Williams, Trey Braheem and Olivia Braheem. Known to his friends as Jim, he was born in Jeanette, Pennsylvania and moved to Los Angeles in 1960. His love of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates was only surpassed by his love for his family and friends. He rarely missed an opportunity to reunite with his high school classmates and attended numerous class reunions throughout his life back in Jeanette. They were grateful to have the man they voted as class clown back to make them laugh. Jim was a store manager for Vons Supermarkets for 20 years before starting his own sporting goods store in San Pedro (The Sporting Place) which he owned for another 20 years. Those that knew him know that he was a master joke teller and lived to make people laugh. He wanted to be remembered for having put a smile on people's faces. He succeeded at that. A devoted grandfather, he traveled great distances with his wife Lucille to see his grandkids play sports and participate in other activities. Jim was a master on the billiard table, loved playing poker and enjoyed a round of golf with his friends. Viewing with be Friday June 14th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Green Hills Memorial Park. Services will be Saturday June 15th at 2:00 pm (Doors opening at 1:30) at Green Hills Chapel.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 12, 2019