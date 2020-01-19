|
|
December 1, 1971 - December 7, 2019 James left what had become a painful, demon-filled life on December 7, 2019. He leaves his parents, Anna (Kozaki) and John Eakins; siblings, Keith (Kimberly) Eakins and Janet (Michael) SooHoo; nieces and nephews, Ella SooHoo, Micah SooHoo, Emma Eakins and Jack Eakins. Also many extended family members and friends. Growing up in Torrance, he played summer baseball, South High golf, took years of wood shop and piano lessons, and acolyted on Sundays at church. Volunteering at Torrance Memorial Hospital lead to a job as unit secretary. He chose Cal Poly SLO for ME then switched to Chemistry. He completed the culinary course at LA Trade Tech and had the good fortune to begin his career with Robert Bell (Chez Melange, RB) who gave him a great foundation. From there he worked in restaurants and catering companies in the South Bay and DTLA. He found the garden and animals a peaceful retreat. Connecting with family and friends brought him joy. His family would like to thank all of those who came to be with him in his last days. A memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at St Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates on January 25, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of James to: St Francis Kitchen Fund. 213-626-0441 www.fukuimortuary.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 19, 2020