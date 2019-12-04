|
8/24/1940 - 12/01/2019 James David Langley passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on August 24, 1940 to Morris and Martha Langley in Michigan. James is survived by Wife, Maryann E. Langley, Brother, Daniel Langley(Judy), Sister-in-Law, Joan Mattera, Brother-in-Law , Neil Mattera(Susan). James is also survived by his three children, Daughter, Trina Kisner, Son, Charles D. Langley(Lisa), Daughter, Durynda Kiefer, and many beloved grandchildren. James is proceeded in death by his brother, Richard Langley and Sister, Ruth Pursell. James took great pride in his 50 year career as a Business Owner. He had a special gift as a cabinet maker. James and Maryann were married for 42 years. He will be very much missed by all of his family and friends. Viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro at 9:00am, Mass at 10:00am with Graveside to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park on December 5th 2019.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 4, 2019