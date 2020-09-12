September 8, 1945 - September 8, 2020 James Edward Ritter, Jr. was born on September 8, 1945 in Martin's Ferry, Ohio. He passed away on September 8, 2020 in Torrance, CA. He was a 25-year resident of Rolling Hills Estates. Known as "Jim", he started from humble beginnings, which was central to his fierce work ethic, which he passed down to all three of his children. He was an Infantry Commander in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was incredibly proud he could serve his country. After his tour in Vietnam, Jim earned his MBA at West Virginia University and passed his CPA exam on his first sitting. He worked as a CFO for a variety of retail chains all over the country. Jim met his wife, Susan (Milligan) Ritter at West Virginia University. They lived a happy and fruitful life and had three children (Allison, Bethany, & Nathan). In their later years, inspired by 1000 Places to See Before You Die, they traveled extensively to every continent on the globe. Jim enjoyed running marathons in his earlier years. He also loved a good IPA, The Big Lebowski, history, and Jeopardy. Jim was a quiet and quick-witted man who lived a cherished life. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Allison and spouse Mike (Elliot and James), daughter Bethany and spouse David (Emelyn and William), and son Nathan and spouse Michelle (Lucy). He is also survived by his brother John and sister-in-law Kathy. Jim was predeceased by parents Mary and James Edward Ritter, Sr. The memorial service will be with immediate family on the cliffs of Palos Verdes Estates. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Semper Fi & America's Fund in Jim's name. Semperfifund.org
. The Semper Fi & America's Fund is dedicated to providing urgently needed resources and support for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.